Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Forward Air worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Forward Air by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Forward Air from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $475.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.