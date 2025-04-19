Truist Financial Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAC. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.