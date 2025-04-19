Bank of Montreal Can Sells 43,780 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 1,296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,079,000 after buying an additional 201,640 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.13.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $114.92 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.21 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.