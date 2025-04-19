Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TMHC opened at $56.44 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.