Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 9,804 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

