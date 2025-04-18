Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 234.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Gentherm by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

