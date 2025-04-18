Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $32,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 79,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,197,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,835,927.38. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

