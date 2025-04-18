Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of UMB Financial worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 37,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.