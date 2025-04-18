Invesco Ltd. Has $33.96 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $33,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,923,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,062,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,348,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 984,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,770,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

