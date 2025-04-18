Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,867,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

