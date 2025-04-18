Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $7,737,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.17 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.78.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

