Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 118,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $60.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

