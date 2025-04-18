Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. FMR LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after buying an additional 125,684 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.