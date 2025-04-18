Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

