TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKOFree Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,778,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,922,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Read Our Latest Report on TKO

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 125,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at $115,503,210.56. This trade represents a 18.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,159.40. This trade represents a 25.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.