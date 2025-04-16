TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,778,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,922,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 125,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at $115,503,210.56. This trade represents a 18.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,159.40. This trade represents a 25.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

