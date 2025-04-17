NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,296,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,721,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.2% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,305,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $948,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

