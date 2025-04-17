STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $41,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.5 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 143.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG Industrial

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.