Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9 %

AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

