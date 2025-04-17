NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,628,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $218,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.03.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

