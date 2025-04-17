Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,100 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $154.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

