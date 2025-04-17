Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,255 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 406,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Melius Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.