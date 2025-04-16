Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,892 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Antero Resources by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

