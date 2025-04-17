Hudock Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 32,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

