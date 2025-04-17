Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 54,460 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 54,460 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.03. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

