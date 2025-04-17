Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $10,420,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 449,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

