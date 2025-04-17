Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.86 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

