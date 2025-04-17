Harrington Investments INC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $5,198,000. Finally, Maiden Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.