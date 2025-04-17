CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

