Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Snap by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,029.28. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 507,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,876. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snap from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Snap Stock Down 0.4 %

Snap stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

