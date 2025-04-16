Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 57,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4,731.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.