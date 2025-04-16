Franklin Resources Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,084 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,594 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

