Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,337 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,771,000 after acquiring an additional 113,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 553,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,602,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $95,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FN opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $281.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.04 and its 200 day moving average is $226.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.