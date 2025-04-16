Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

