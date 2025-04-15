Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Atour Lifestyle worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,406,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 698,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 137,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 758.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 price objective on Atour Lifestyle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

ATAT stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

