ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Northeast Bank by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

