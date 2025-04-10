O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $628,000 Stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 194.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 60,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $614.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

