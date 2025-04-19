BILL (NYSE:BILL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BILL’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

NYSE BILL opened at $40.63 on Thursday. BILL has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,063.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BILL by 12,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

