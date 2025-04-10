CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after purchasing an additional 87,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 905,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 208,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 864,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $1,885,086.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,224,852.48. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,700 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Up 4.6 %

VITL opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.96. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VITL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

