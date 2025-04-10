CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,411,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,303,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 334,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,014,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,880. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.84 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

