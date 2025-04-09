Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth about $46,603,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $8,257,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brink’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after buying an additional 57,109 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.58 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

