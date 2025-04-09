Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – April 6th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. They allow investors to participate in the growth and innovation of the healthcare industry while being influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, research breakthroughs, and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,123,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $15.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.94. 9,914,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,594,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,054. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

