OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

OSI Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

OSIS stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average is $173.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 252.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

