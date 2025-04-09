54,771 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 316.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.