Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.81 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $120.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

