LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% during the third quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,721,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $581.45 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,461.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $705.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.14.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.