LPL Financial LLC Acquires 573,439 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 561.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,439 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $106.90.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.