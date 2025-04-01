Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,347 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

