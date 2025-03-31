Sei Investments Co. Sells 118,068 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,068 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KE by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Down 2.8 %

BEKE stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

KE Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. KE’s payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. UBS Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KE

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.