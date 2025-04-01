Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.43% of Rithm Capital worth $530,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 682,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77,768 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.83. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

