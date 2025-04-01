Vanguard Group Inc. Has $587.05 Million Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $587,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $39,242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,243,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,134 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 178.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

NSIT opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

